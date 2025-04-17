Grant Houser Injury: Out for 2025

Houser (knee) will miss the 2025 season with a knee injury, per Matthew McGavic of SI.com.

Houser will miss his true freshman season with a knee injury, taking a redshirt for 2025. The 6-foot-6 tight end was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was expected to serve as a reserve tight end, at least to start the season. With redshirt freshman Dylan Mesman and walk-on Hamilton Atkins both missing time in spring ball due to injury as well, the Cardinals appear to be quite thin at tight end behind Nate Kurisky and Jaleel Skinner for the moment.