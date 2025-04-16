Grayson Barnes News: Enters transfer portal
Barnes has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, Skyler Kisellus of the Northern Star reports.
Barnes was poised to have a major role in Northern Illinois' offense after getting another year of eligibility from the NCAA's Diego Pavia ruling. Instead, Jake Appleget will get the Huskies' honor of being TE1, and Barnes will look for a better opportunity elsewhere.
Grayson Barnes
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now