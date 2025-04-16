College Football
Grayson Barnes headshot

Grayson Barnes News: Enters transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 11:04am

Barnes has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, Skyler Kisellus of the Northern Star reports.

Barnes was poised to have a major role in Northern Illinois' offense after getting another year of eligibility from the NCAA's Diego Pavia ruling. Instead, Jake Appleget will get the Huskies' honor of being TE1, and Barnes will look for a better opportunity elsewhere.

Grayson Barnes
 Free Agent
