Grayson Wilson headshot

Grayson Wilson News: Seemingly part of QB competition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Wilson and Mason McKenzie saw most of the expected first-team reps during Boston College's first spring practice, Mike Sidhly of 247sports Reports.

Wilson transferred to BC after redshirting in his freshman season at Arkansas. Despite the lack of playing experience, Wilson looks to be in the mix for the starting job, with his primary competition being Division II standout Mason McKenzie.

Grayson Wilson
Boston College
