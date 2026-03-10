Grayson Wilson News: Seemingly part of QB competition
Wilson and Mason McKenzie saw most of the expected first-team reps during Boston College's first spring practice, Mike Sidhly of 247sports Reports.
Wilson transferred to BC after redshirting in his freshman season at Arkansas. Despite the lack of playing experience, Wilson looks to be in the mix for the starting job, with his primary competition being Division II standout Mason McKenzie.
