Greg Burrell Injury: No longer with Texas State

Burrell has departed the Bobcats' program, per Keff Ciardello of the Austin American-Statesman.

Burrell was expected to be one of Texas State's top running backs in 2026 after he ran for 671 yards and three scores with the Bobcats last fall. However, he was dealing with a shoulder injury that limited him in spring practice, and now he's off the team for currently undisclosed reasons. Torrance Burgess and Jaylen Jenkins, among others, should be in line for an uptick in carries as a result.