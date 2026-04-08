Greg Burrell Injury: Not fully participating in spring

Burrell is not fully participating in spring ball after undergoing an offseason shoulder surgery, Caleb Yum of The Austin Statesman reports.

Burrell ultimately decided to return to the Bobcats for the 2026 season after hitting the portal in January, and he's now recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery. The incoming junior ball carrier will now focus on getting back to full health come fall ball. He rushed 100 times for 671 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 while catching 13 passes for 125 yards.