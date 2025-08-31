Desrosiers exited the contest due to a lower body ailment but appears to have avoided a serious injury. It's very good news for the 5-foot-11 running back after he previously missed a good portion of the 2024 season with a broken clavicle and earned the top spot on the depth chart heading into 2025. Prior to the injury, Desrosiers had accumulated 26 yards and a touchdown on four attempts for the Tigers. Despite the positive news, his status will remain worth monitoring throughout the week leading up to the team's matchup against Georgia State.