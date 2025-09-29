It was a great day for Wilde as he put up season-high numbers in receptions and yards while logging his first touchdown of the season. The 6-foot-2 receiver connected with quarterback Preston Stone on a 10-yard scoring strike in the second quarter, giving the Wildcats a 17-0 lead at the time. Wilde has been a bright spot within a struggling Northwestern passing attack, hauling in 22 passes for 311 yards and a score through the team's first four games. A matchup against UL-Monroe awaits on Saturday.