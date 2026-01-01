Compared to the last time Stockton competed against Mississippi, he was not as effective Thursday. Completing 18 of 31 pass attempts means the quarterback logged a 58.1 completion percentage, his season-low, and he recorded a lost fumble for the first time since Week 3. Still, Stockton logged several touchdowns without any interceptions, which indicates how great his 2025 season is despite Georgia's playoff hiccup. In the passing game, he completed 269 passes for 2,894 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also logged 129 rushing attempts for 462 yards and 10 TDs, with all aforementioned season tallies being his new career-highs.