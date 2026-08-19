Gus Ritchey Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Ritchey is out until October due to an undisclosed injury, head coach Dave Doeren told Noah Fleischman of On3Sports.

Ritchey was expected to be a depth option at TE for the Wolfpack, but now he's set to miss the first few contests of the regular season. Still, his absence shouldn't be a big issue from a fantasy perspective. Per Doeren, Hunter Providence and Preston Douglas will be the top two TEs to open the 2026 campaign.