Gus Ritchey Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Ritchey is out until October due to an undisclosed injury, head coach Dave Doeren told Noah Fleischman of On3Sports.
Ritchey was expected to be a depth option at TE for the Wolfpack, but now he's set to miss the first few contests of the regular season. Still, his absence shouldn't be a big issue from a fantasy perspective. Per Doeren, Hunter Providence and Preston Douglas will be the top two TEs to open the 2026 campaign.
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