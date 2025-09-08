Beatty was a force for the Illinois offense, leading the way in targets, catches and yards on the day. Though the bulk of his production came through the air, the 5-foot-11 receiver found the end zone on the ground, taking a third quarter wildcat snap 25 yards to the house to put the Fighting Illini up 15 at the time. Beatty has been the clear go-to guy in the Illinois offense through two games, catching 13 passes for 236 yards in that timeframe. A matchup against Western Michigan awaits on Saturday.