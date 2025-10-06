Beatty had himself a day against the Boilermakers, hauling in five passes for a career-high 186 yards and a touchdown as the Fighting Illini cruised past Purdue. The 5-foot-11 receiver showed his big-play ability on the day, averaging a ridiculous 37.2 yards per reception, though the true highlight of the day came when he connected with quarterback Luke Altmyer on a 62-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the second quarter, giving Illinois a 10-7 lead at the time. Beatty has emerged as the go-to target in the Illinois passing game this season and will hope to put up another big performance against a tough Ohio State defense on Saturday.