Beatty managed to put together a high volume performance on a day in which the Illinois offense struggled to get things going against Wisconsin. Though he was able to lead the way for the Fighting Illini in both receptions and targets on the day, he totaled just 47 yards, falling short of the 50 yard mark for the third consecutive outing while failing to find the end zone against the Badgers. He will hope for a better performance in the team's regular season finale against Northwestern on Saturday.