Though Beatty was held scoreless against the Huskies, his volume was encouraging as he garnered 11 targets from quarterback Luke Altmyer on the day. The 5-foot-11 receiver managed a decent day, catching six passes for 73 yards while leading the team in both categories. While Beatty has struggled to get in the end zone, scoring just two touchdowns on the season, he is the undisputed top target in the Illinois passing game and holds a high floor due to his volume. A better matchup against Rutgers awaits on Saturday.