While Beatty led the team in receptions against Maryland, his yardage total left much to be desired as the Figthing Illini relied more on the ground game. Despite continuing to see a steady volume of targets, the 5-foot-11 receiver has seen his yardage numbers decrease recently, totaling 189 yards across the team's last four contests after recording 569 yards through the first six games of the season. He will hope for better numbers when the Fighting Illini travel to Madison to face Wisconsin on Saturday.