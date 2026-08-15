Hank Brown News: Appears to fall behind in QB battle

Brown struggled at Iowa's scrimmage on Saturday, starting 3-10 passing and missing intended receivers in a variety of ways, per Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

Brown has been duking it out with Jeremy Hecklinski all offseason for the Hawkeyes' QB1 gig. Iowa head coach Kirk Fetentz has been mum all summer on providing any updates about who might have the upper hand, but Brown's lackluster performance in the scrimmage coupled with Hecklinski's good one -- he threw for four touchdowns -- Brown could be falling behind.