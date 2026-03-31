Hank Brown News: In competition for starting gig

Brown is competing with Jeremy Hecklinski for Iowa's starting quarterback job, Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register

Brown served as the Hawkeyes' backup QB behind Mark Gronowski in 2025, and he's in contention to claim the starting role for 2026. Brown, entering his redshirt junior season, completed 11 of 21 passes for 107 yards, one touchdown and one interception in 2025.