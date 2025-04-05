Hardley Gilmore News: Dismissed from Nebraska
Gilmore has been dismissed from the Nebraska football team, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
Gilmore transferred over from Kentucky in the winter portal window after reeling in six catches for 153 yards and one score last fall as a true freshman. Gilmore's Nebraska career may be over, but with three seasons of eligibility remaining, he's likely to pop up on a roster elsewhere.
Hardley Gilmore
Free Agent
