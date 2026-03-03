Hardley Gilmore News: Returns to Kentucky

Gilmore has returned to Kentucky, Jacob Polacheck of On3.com reports.

Gilmore began his 2026 calendar year intent on transferring out of Kentucky. Only a day after the portal announcement, he committed to UKY rival Louisville. Less than a week later, Gilmore flipped his commitment to Baylor, where it looked like he would go for several weeks on end. Fast forward to spring practice, and the wide receiver is back at Kentucky, hoping for continual improvement from his 313-yard 2025 season.