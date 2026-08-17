Harlem Berry Injury: Not seen at Monday's practice

Berry (undisclosed) was not a visible participant in Monday's practice, Glen West of On3.com reports.

Berry is among several absentees LSU's team dealt with upon its return to practice Monday. With the 2026 Tigers opening their regular season with a tougher-than-average game against Clemson, having him available then could be paramount. Prior to Week 1 of the new campaign, Berry completed his freshman season with LSU by logging over 100 rushing attempts.