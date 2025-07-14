Harold Perkins News: Available for fall

Perkins (knee) is available for LSU's fall practice, Glen West of 247Sports reports.

A knee injury prematurely ended Perkins' 2024 season before it could even get off the ground. He logged 16 tackles then. Ideally for Perkins, he can get back on track, considering his 2022 and 2023 seasons include at least 70 tackles, five sacks, four pass deflections and one interception.