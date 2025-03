Barker is listed as a wide receiver on UAB's 2025 spring football roster.

In his career, Barker had completed 9-of-16 passes for 124 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Now, he'll transition to catching the ball for the Blazers, and he'll be a wide receiver in 2025 in Birmingham. At 5-foot-11, 190, he likely projects to the slot.