Harrison Waylee News: Leaving Wyoming

Waylee has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Waylee will depart from Wyoming after spending the last two seasons with the Cowboys. The 5-foot-10 senior tallied 227 carries for 1,270 yards and six touchdowns across two seasons with Wyoming, adding on 14 receptions for 71 yards through the air. Waylee will be a heavily sought after back during the spring portal window.