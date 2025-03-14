College Football
Harrison Waylee headshot

Harrison Waylee News: Leaving Wyoming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Waylee has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Waylee will depart from Wyoming after spending the last two seasons with the Cowboys. The 5-foot-10 senior tallied 227 carries for 1,270 yards and six touchdowns across two seasons with Wyoming, adding on 14 receptions for 71 yards through the air. Waylee will be a heavily sought after back during the spring portal window.

Harrison Waylee
 Free Agent
