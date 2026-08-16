Harry Hassmann Injury: Sidelined for scrimmage
Hassman (undisclosed) was out for Arizona State's scrimmage Saturday, Ethan Ignatovsky of On3.com reports.
Hassman missed the Sun Devils' first team scrimmage of fall camp, sitting out due to an undisclosed injury. His status remains unknown, as there has been no official report for what he is dealing with, but he will continue to recover as practices remain underway.
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