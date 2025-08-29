Oklahoma State's 2025 opener saw Hejny exit after one quarter due to a vaguely described lower-body injury. The injury's exact nature is a broken left foot, which he will undergo surgery for Friday, according to Brett McMurphy of On3. Hejny out at least five weeks post-surgery means that the Cowboys will not use him during September. They play three games that month before beginning their October schedule at Arizona on Oct. 4, now his earliest return date. Zane Flores took over under center Thursday, and he'll likely remain the starter moving forward.