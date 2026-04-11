Hauss Hejny headshot

Hauss Hejny News: Competing for top QB job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hejny is competing against Ksaan Farrar to be Colorado State's top quarterback, Kevin Ltyle of Coloradoan.com reports.

Colorado State's starting quarterback job will be down to two transferred QBs trying to make an impact on a new team. In the case of Hejny, he transferred from Oklahoma State, part of a Power Five conference, and logged two touchdowns to go with 123 total yards, 96 passing.

Hauss Hejny
Colorado State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now