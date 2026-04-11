Hauss Hejny News: Competing for top QB job

Hejny is competing against Ksaan Farrar to be Colorado State's top quarterback, Kevin Ltyle of Coloradoan.com reports.

Colorado State's starting quarterback job will be down to two transferred QBs trying to make an impact on a new team. In the case of Hejny, he transferred from Oklahoma State, part of a Power Five conference, and logged two touchdowns to go with 123 total yards, 96 passing.