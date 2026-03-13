Hauss Hejny News: Partaking in spring ball

Hejny (foot) is participating in spring ball, per the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Hejny missed essentially the entire season in 2025 for Oklahoma State, sustaining a season-ending injury in the Week 1 win over UT-Martin. He since transferred to Colorado State, however, and is in line to be the Rams' starter next fall. The fact that he's participating in spring ball is a great sign that he's pushed past his foot injury and is ready for the upcoming season.