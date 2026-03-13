Hauss Hejny headshot

Hauss Hejny News: Partaking in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Hejny (foot) is participating in spring ball, per the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Hejny missed essentially the entire season in 2025 for Oklahoma State, sustaining a season-ending injury in the Week 1 win over UT-Martin. He since transferred to Colorado State, however, and is in line to be the Rams' starter next fall. The fact that he's participating in spring ball is a great sign that he's pushed past his foot injury and is ready for the upcoming season.

Hauss Hejny
Colorado State
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