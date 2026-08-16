Hayden Hansen News: Secures TE1 job

Hansen has locked down the starting tight end job for the Sooners, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Hansen has won the starting tight end job, beating out Rocky Beers and Jack Van Dorselaer. The transfer tight end was a productive pass catcher at Florida and will look to make the same impact with Oklahoma this upcoming season. Hansen will have a talented quarterback in John Mateer throwing him the ball and should be a consistent target in the passing attack.