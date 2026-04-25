Hayden Moore headshot

Hayden Moore News: Impressing during spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Moore logged a touchdown during Minnesota's spring game, Ryan Burns of 247Sports reports.

Minnesota's receiver corps can definitely use a boost, and the 2026 recruiting class brings in someone like Moore, who looks to make some noise this season. By impressing in the Gophers' spring game, he gives himself at least a better chance to log a better role moving forward.

Hayden Moore
Minnesota
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