Hayden Moore News: Impressing during spring game
Moore logged a touchdown during Minnesota's spring game, Ryan Burns of 247Sports reports.
Minnesota's receiver corps can definitely use a boost, and the 2026 recruiting class brings in someone like Moore, who looks to make some noise this season. By impressing in the Gophers' spring game, he gives himself at least a better chance to log a better role moving forward.
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