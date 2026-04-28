Hayden Moore News: Turns heads in spring
Moore impressed in Minnesota's spring practice period and could be slated for a role as a true freshman, per Minnesota Gophers on SI.
Moore is just a true freshman, but he's impressed all spring long and continued to do so in the Gophers' spring game. He appears to be steadily climbing up the depth chart to the point where he seems more likely than not to make an impact in 2026.
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