King absolutely poured his heart and soul into this game for the Yellow Jackets, but the rest of his team couldn't keep up their end of the Bargain as Georgia Tech dropped its first game of the season. After throwing for 300 yards for the first time this season last week against Syracuse, he topped that with 400 yards passing in the loss to NC State. With yet another 100-yard, multi-touchdown performance on the ground to boot, King remains one of, if not the most dynamic dual threats in the sport.