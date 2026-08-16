Henry Belin Injury: Limited in scrimmage

Belin (shoulder) was limited in Saturday's scrimmage, Ryan Collingwood of the Springfield Daily Citizen reports.

As expected, Belin has enrolled at Missouri State and is at the Bears' fall camp, which is officially underway. Belin, who has been competing with Skyler Locklear for the Bears' starting quarterback position, was limited because of recurring shoulder soreness, something that was a prevalent problem during his time with Duke. Fortunately for Belin, the competition is still very much alive, but he has reduced time to showcase his talents before the 2026 Bears begin their regular season Sept. 5 at Texas A&M. If he cannot shape up well before then, it looks like Locklear has the starting position locked up.