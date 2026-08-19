Henry Belin headshot

Henry Belin Injury: Loses out to Locklear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Belin (shoulder) lost Missouri State's quarterback battle to Skyler Locklear, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Belin spent the past four years as a backup at Duke, but he was battling Locklear for the Bears' QB1 gig this offseason. However, he dealt with a shoulder ailment this offseason which limited his ability to participate. Now, he'll enter the season as the Bears' backup.

Henry Belin
Missouri State
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