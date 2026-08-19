Henry Belin Injury: Loses out to Locklear
Belin (shoulder) lost Missouri State's quarterback battle to Skyler Locklear, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.
Belin spent the past four years as a backup at Duke, but he was battling Locklear for the Bears' QB1 gig this offseason. However, he dealt with a shoulder ailment this offseason which limited his ability to participate. Now, he'll enter the season as the Bears' backup.
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