Henry Hasselbeck News: Competing for starting job
Hasselback is battling Malachi Singleton for the starting job under center, Marvin Parker of ABC13 reports.
Although Singleton was observed taking the first reps under center during the spring game, Hasselback was the next quarterback to take work. The majority of reps was taken by the duo of quarterbacks, but reports indicate Singleton may be in the lead. More news should surface as camp keeps progressing.
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