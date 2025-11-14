Finn is no longer part of Miami (OH)'s football program, departing to focus on preparing for any potential shot to play at the next level. That leaves Hesson likely with the reins at quarterback for the RedHawks. He struggled mightily in his second start of the season last week against Toledo, tossing for 147 yards and three interceptions on 11-of-38 passing. He had a solid outing in his first start of the year back in September with two touchdowns and 208 yards, but that was against FCS Lindenwood.