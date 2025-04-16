College Football
Holden Geriner headshot

Holden Geriner News: Battling Jackson for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Geriner is in a two-man competition at quarterback with Brad Jackson, per Keff Ciardello of the Austin American-Statesman

Geriner transferred to Texas State after three years at Auburn. He hardly saw the field, attempting a grand total of 20 passes. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, he'll look to win the starting job in his first year with the Bobcats. Jackson, however, who spent his freshman year as a backup with Texas State in 2024, is reportedly putting up a good fight.

