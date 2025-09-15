Staes found the end zone in the second quarter, connecting with quarterback Fernando Mendoza on an 18-yard touchdown strike to extend the Hoosiers' already insurmountable lead. The 6-foot-4 tight end was held quiet aside from his score, totaling 31 yards on just two catches on the day. With a plethora of weapons in the passing attack as well as a dynamic ground game to lean on, Staes appears set to remain an afterthought within the Indiana offense barring any breakout performances moving forward.