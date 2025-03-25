Hollis Davidson Injury: Limited in spring ball
Davidson isn't 100 percent healthy to participate in spring ball, Justin Ferguson of AuburnObserver.com reports.
The extent of Davidson's injury is uncertain, but Ferguson reports that the tight end should be good to go for the fall. It's unclear if Davidson will have a big role on offense this season, with Preston Howard expected to operate as the No. 1 tight end if he stays healthy for the 2025 campaign.
