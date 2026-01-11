After an excellent 2025, during which Saunders logged more than 1,000 all-purpose yards for North Carolina State, he entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Initially, his commitment was to Alabama. But less than a week later, Smothers has changed colleges. On paper, Texas' 2026 offense seems stacked, including the running game. The expectation is that either him or Raleek Brown becomes RB1, with both locked as top-two options. During 2025, Smothers recorded 160 rushing attempts for 939 yards (5.9 averaged per carry) and six touchdowns.