Smothers couldn't be contained in the blowout victory, with his four rush attempts going for 24, 59, five and 35 yards. He scored once through the air and once on the ground, though the lopsided nature of the contest meant his day was done early. Still, it was another outstanding game for the redshirt sophomore on the heels of his worst game of the campaign. Through six games, Smothers has rushed 100 times for 693 yards and a touchdown while adding 21 catches for 124 yards and a score through the air.