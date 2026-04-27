Horatio Fields News: Looks good this spring

Fields is reportedly standing out for Ole Miss this spring, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Fields is looking good on the spring practice field for the Rebels after a very quiet season at Auburn last fall. The wideout caught 12 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown one year removed from a 39-catch, 463-yard, four-touchdown season at Wake Forest. He'll look to make a big impact in Oxford this fall, and he appears well on his way to doing so.