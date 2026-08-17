Howard Kinchen News: Separating from receiver room
Kinchen is separating himself from most of the receiving room so far in fall camp, Josh Boutwell of The Troy Messenger reports.
Kinchen looks like he's primed to be a starting receiver for the Trojans this season. The 6-foot-3 wideout has yet to log a stat at the FBS level, so this could finally be his big break in his senior season. He and teammate Jace Petty look to have almost secured first-team roles at this point of fall camp.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now