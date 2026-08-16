Hudson Cedarland Injury: Injured during scrimmage

Cedarland suffered a leg injury during Saturday's scrimmage, Greg Woods of The Spokesman-Review reports.

Early in the scrimmage, Cedarland went down with what seemed to be an injury to the knee area of his leg. Cedarland was carted off the field, and the tight end's future status will need to be checked to get a clear indication of his availability. For the time being, Cedarland is questionable for the Cougars' in-state rivalry game Sept. 6 at Washington.