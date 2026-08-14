Hudson Clement headshot

Hudson Clement Injury: Should be full-go next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Clement (undisclosed) should be full-go next week, Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com reports.

Clement being full-go next week indicates that the wide receiver should become available for Illinois' regular-season opener Sept. 3 against UAB. Thus, his injury status has improved from questionable to probable. For the Illini, Clement's update is undoubtedly welcome news, especially considering recent injuries among their receivers.

Hudson Clement
Illinois
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