Hudson Clement Injury: Should be full-go next week
Clement (undisclosed) should be full-go next week, Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com reports.
Clement being full-go next week indicates that the wide receiver should become available for Illinois' regular-season opener Sept. 3 against UAB. Thus, his injury status has improved from questionable to probable. For the Illini, Clement's update is undoubtedly welcome news, especially considering recent injuries among their receivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now