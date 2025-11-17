Though he caught just three passes on the day, Clement made the most of his opportunities, recording 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Terrapins. The 6-foot-1 receiver connected with quarterback Luke Altmyer on scoring strikes of 22 and 23 yards in the first and third quarters, respectively, helping build the Illinois lead. Clement has come on strong lately, catching eight passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns over his last two games after recording 21 catches for 197 scoreless yards through the team's first eight contests of the season. He will hope for another big outing when the Fighting Illini travel to face Wisconsin on Saturday.