Clement put together his best outing since joining Illinois in the off-season, logging a season-high 84 yards to go along with his first touchdown of the year. The 6-foot-1 receiver connected with quarterback Luke Altmyer on a 20-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, extending what turned out to be an insurmountable Illinois lead. On the season, Clement has struggled to get involved with the Illinois passing attack, catching 26 passes for 281 yards and a single touchdown through nine contests. He will hope to build off his performance on Saturday when the Fighting Illini host Maryland following the team's upcoming bye.