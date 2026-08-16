Hudson Higgins News: Mixing into RB rotation

Higgins has played his way into UAB's running back mix, according Steve Irvine of BhamBanner.com.

Higgins is a true freshman who is carving out a role in a revamped UAB backfield. After an impressive spring camp, he has maintained that momentum into fall practices, positioning himself to compete for snaps this season. With the Blazers' offense looking for someone to stand out among new faces in the running back room, Higgins has emerged as an early standout in the rotation.