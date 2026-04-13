Hunter Andrews Injury: Unlikely to play in spring

Andrews (undisclosed) likely won't participate in spring ball, Steve Bartle of KSL Sports reports.

Andrews played all but the first four games of the 2025 campaign due to an injury, and he'll now push his return to at least fall ball. The 6-foot-3 tight end logged 10 catches for 65 yards before his season-ender last season, so he'll hopefully stay involved when he's back to full health.