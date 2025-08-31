Trojan fans were elated by the team's performance in he first half, but the highlight of the game might have been the debut of Longstreet, a five-star freshman recruit who dismantled Missouri State in the second half. He nailed all of his nine pass attempt with video-game accuracy and was extremely quick with his feet. Although his performance bodes well for USC's future, Longstreet's splash presents a looming problem. Maiava has one year of eligibility n after this season, and the Trojans might have trouble keeping Longstreet out of the portal if Maiava comes back for his final year.