Hykeem Williams Injury: Sidelined for spring ball

Williams (undisclosed) is sidelined for the remainder of Colorado's spring practices, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Williams missed the past six games of the season for Colorado, and he continues to deal with injury issues in the offseason as he's been shut down for the rest of spring ball. The wideout, who caught nine passes for 81 yards last season across six games, figures to be a staple of this Buffaloes' receiver rotation - if he can stay on the field.