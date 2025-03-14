College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ian Stewart headshot

Ian Stewart Injury: Limited but in pads

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Stewart (quadriceps) is limited but in pads for Temple's spring practice, John Di Carlo of Rivals.com reports.

Back in late-August, Stewart underwent quadriceps surgery that ended his 2024 season before it could even begin. Fast forward more than half a year later, and he has yet to fully recover from the injury. At the very least, Stewart is making progress, which suggests he could be available when Temple's team logs its spring game on April 12.

Ian Stewart
Temple
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now