Ian Stewart Injury: Limited but in pads

Stewart (quadriceps) is limited but in pads for Temple's spring practice, John Di Carlo of Rivals.com reports.

Back in late-August, Stewart underwent quadriceps surgery that ended his 2024 season before it could even begin. Fast forward more than half a year later, and he has yet to fully recover from the injury. At the very least, Stewart is making progress, which suggests he could be available when Temple's team logs its spring game on April 12.